Sisters share dream of becoming pilots

Students at MGA's Eastman campus got a chance to look at aircraft and watch them take flight during a Fly-In event Wednesday.

EASTMAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Middle Georgia State University is celebrating Aviation Week.

Breland Wray, a senior in the Aviation Program at MGA, has wanted to fly helicopters since she was a little.

“My uncle, he was a Blackhawk pilot in the Army, and just him coming and telling me stories, that just really inspired me,” she said.

Her fraternal twin, Sydni, is also in the program. Wray says her uncle’s pilot background was an inspiration for her career goals.

“I’ve just generally always thought that helicopters were more of a challenge,” Wray said. “They give me more of a challenge than fixed-wing would. I think that’s what really drew me to them.”

She shares what it’s like to have the same career goals as Sydni.

“It keeps us accountable, it’s like having your best friend with you, built-in best friend,” she said. “It’s made it very easy to navigate at this school.”

Sydni and Breland said they didn’t have female role models to look up to in aviation growing up.

Earlier this month, Haley Jo Lucas, a MGA graduate, made history as Georgia State Patrol’s first female pilot in the Aviation Division.

“I hope that someday I can do that for younger girls as well, and help them navigate their way in this industry,” she said.

Sydni hopes she can also inspire young women to join the field.

“Especially as she [Haley] came from this school and started where I am right now,” she said. “And for me, that’s like one day I can achieve something like that as well.”

At one point, Breland doubted her ability to become a pilot. She shares advice for anyone dealing with similar doubts.

“Talk to people around you that are in the industry,” Wray said. “I would say do it. It’s amazing.”

If you missed the Fly-In event in Eastman, the Macon campus is having a helicopter fly-in Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the SLC parking lot.