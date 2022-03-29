Shurling Drive KFC robbed at gunpoint

Bibb County Deputies are looking for the man they say robbed the Kentucky Fried Chicken at ,844 Shurling Drive at gunpoint. According to a press release it happened  just after 10:00pm. Monday night when a man entered with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.  After taking an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a young male wearing all black clothing ,with a white mask covering his face.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

