Showers likely Tuesday afternoon and evening; severe potential Wednesday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Showers are likely around Middle Georgia during the late hours of Tuesday, and another cold front could bring strong to severe storms early Wednesday.

Today

Cloudy skies will dominate most of Middle Georgia this afternoon, though a few southern counties will see things clear up during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The northern and central counties will see highs in the low to mid 60s, while those who see sunshine will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will come in primarily from the northeast today at 5-10 mph, however there will likely be some variability to that. Isolated showers will be possible this afternoon around the region, however the highest odds for rain are in the northern counties.

That will change as we head into tonight. Not long after sunset scattered showers are likely across the region. These should clear out ahead of midnight. Between now and tomorrow morning, most of Middle Georgia will receive between .1″ and .25″ of rain, most of which will come from the early nighttime showers. After that, the wind will shift towards the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph ahead of the next cold front. Thanks to the southerly winds, overnight lows will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s, way above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow

We will begin Wednesday with a zinger as the next cold front arrives shortly after the sunrise. These storms will take their sweet time passing through the area, not leaving the eastern counties of Middle Georgia until after noon. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, as the entirety of Middle Georgia is under a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow morning. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 mph once the front passes, however gusts with the front could reach upwards of 40+ mph. The rain with the front will bring rain totals across the region up to .5″ to 1″ (including Tuesday’s showers). Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s and upper 60s around the region, despite cloudy skies and winds generally out of the north.

Overnight skies will remain cloudy, and rain chances will ramp up big ahead of the sunrise Thursday morning. Thunderstorm activity isn’t likely, however widespread heavy rain is and will likely add another .5″ to 1″ of rain. This time, however, the heaviest rain is expected in the southern counties instead of the northern. By this point, rain totals from the week (not including Monday) around Middle Georgia will likely range in the .5″ to 1.5″ range. Overnight lows will remain warm in the humid atmosphere, falling only into the mid to upper 50s yet again.

Thursday and Beyond

Heavy rain is likely ahead of the sunrise on Thursday, and after that scattered showers will be possible around the region during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s again around the region as a stationary front remains in place.

Friday will see a third and final cold front move through, however this one is actually expected to drop temperatures (it may take until Saturday to notice those effects). At this time, there is no risk out for severe weather on Friday however this is only because it is four days out. The SPC has regarded Middle Georgia as a location of interest in regards to severe weather on Friday, so there will likely be an initial risk put out tomorrow that gets fine tuned ahead of Friday.

The weekend will see the sunshine return, however the clouds will take their sweet time clearing on Saturday. The cold front will leave powerful northwest winds in its wake; models are forecasting sustained speeds all day Saturday of 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Full on sunshine should return during the lunchtime hours, and the wind should calm heading into the overnight hours. Highs will top off in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. The wind will be much calmer and out of the south, already beginning to feed moisture right back into the atmosphere ahead of next week.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).