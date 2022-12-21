Shower chances drop as cloudy skies remain Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around this afternoon, however the odds for rain are slim.

Today

Mostly cloudy conditions will hang with Middle Georgia all day, however temperatures will be warmer due to the lack of rain. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds from the northeast at 7-15 mph keeping the real-feels in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts will likely reach speeds between 20-25 mph this afternoon. A couple of stray showers are possible, but we likely will not see many of them until after the sun sets.

After the suppertime hours the odds for showers will increase across Middle Georgia. Off and on scattered showers will be possible through the overnight hours. Real-feels throughout the night will be similar to what Middle Georgian’s saw on Tuesday as they hover around the 40 degree mark. Winds will blow from the northeast at 5-12 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph. Actual low temperatures should stay above 40 degrees across the region. Showers should stop ahead of the sunrise, but one or two of them may linger.

Thursday will see the warmest conditions of the week before blustery conditions take over on Friday as the sun returns following a cold front. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until Saturday at noon.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).