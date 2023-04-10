Shooting on Mercer University Drive leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting on Mercer University Drive on Saturday left a man dead and 2 others injured.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting that happened in a parking lot at 3229 Mercer University Drive just after 10 p.m. to find that 24-year-old Trenton Harris was there, unresponsive– he was pronounced dead on scene. A 25-year-old male and 23-year-old who were injured were also reported to have been driven to Navicent Health by personal vehicle. They are listed in stable condition.

BCSO says that its reported that a group was hanging out in the parking lot, grilling, when an unknown vehicle drove by and multiple shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.