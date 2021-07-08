Shooting at Macon gas station leaves 30-year-old man hospitalized; suspects unknown

MACON, GA. (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old male is in the hospital after an aggravated assault incident that happened at the Jumbo Mart Gas Station just after 9:00 pm on July 6th.

The victim was sitting in his car in the parking lot when 4 male suspects exited a damaged silver four-door vehicle and began shooting him multiple times in the upper body.

After shooting, the suspects jumped back into the silver car and drove off north heading north on Pio Nono Avenue towards town.

The victim is in stable condition in Atrium Health, and no one else was injured during the incident.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying the suspects and is urging anyone with information to contact their office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.