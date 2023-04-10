Shooting on Grosso Avenue leaves teen injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sunday evening, a shooting on Grosso Avenue left a 14-year-old girl injured.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating an aggravated assault incident that took place in the 700 block of Grosso Avenue just after 7 p.m. It’s reported that there was a physical dispute at the residence involved, and during the argument a 14-year-old girl was shot once. The teen was taken to Atrium Health and is listed as stable, and nobody else was injured during the incident.

The BCSO says there’s currently no information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.