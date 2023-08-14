Shooting at Exxon Gas Station parking lot leaves 1 critically injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident in Macon left a 20-year-old in critical condition early Sunday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the parking lot of the Exxon gas station on Napier Avenue just before 2 a.m.

It’s reported that there was an altercation involving an unknown person who shot a 20-year-old man in the upper body. He was driven to atrium health by personal vehicle, where he’s now in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.