Shipping container will house restrooms at new Macon dog park and bar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A modified shipping container will serve as restrooms at Macon’s new dog park and bar. The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved the addition during Monday’s meeting.

“Barks N Brews” is located in Rotary Park at 695 Riverside Drive near Second Street. The park is designed to be an area for pets to safely exercise and socialize without the restrictions of a leash.

According to the application, submitted by Kate Lambert, the shipping container includes four bathroom stalls with wall-mounted toilets, sinks and mirrors. There is interior and exterior lighting as well. One of the four stalls is an ADA stall with handrails, a larger door and ramp.

For more information visit the Barks N Brews Facebook page or website. You can also call 478-721-4928.