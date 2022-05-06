Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

PHOTO: Convicted murderer Casey Cole White(left), 38, and assistant director of corrections for the sheriff's department, Vicky White(right), who helped him escape, Photo Date: Undated

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him.

Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter on Friday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda.

A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for the pair. Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.