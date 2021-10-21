Shepeard Community Blood Center in Dublin now testing for Covid-19 antibodies

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Shepeard Community Blood Center recently opened a location in Dublin.

You can now be tested for Covid-19 antibodies via a blood donation.

It takes two weeks to get your results back. The center will email or text you the results.

The center says the antibody testing will help provide donors with more information about their results.

“I think naturally everyone is curious and wants to know if they have those antibodies in their blood,” Community Resource Director Ashley Whitaker said. “We’ve had a really good response to it. It’s been overly pretty positive.”

The center is in need of all blood types, sspecially O negative and positive.

You can visit the center in Dublin or visit http://shepeardblood.org