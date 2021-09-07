Shepeard Community Blood center collecting toys for childhood cancer patients

In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Shepeard Community Blood Center in Dublin wants to give back to children battling cancer.

The center is holding a toy drive the whole month of September. The toys will go to children at the children’s hospital in Augusta.

You can drop off toys at the center in Dublin, visit their mobile blood drives or purchase a gift card from the Amazon wish list.

“One of the things that is major when the kids are going through these treatments is they need blood and platelets,” Shepeard Marketing Specialist Woodrow Haynes said. “And Shepeard is helping by being one of the providers for those products, but at the same time we want to give back and support the families.”

For more information, call (706) 737-4551.