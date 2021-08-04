Shark attacks lifeguard on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a lifeguard on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island has been bitten by a shark.

WTOC-TV reports that the lifeguard is recovering and expected to survive after Tuesday’s attack. The operations manager of Shore Beach Services says the lifeguard was checking water conditions in the Palmetto Dunes area when the bite happened.

WTOC reports that he suffered deep lacerations to the chest area. The lifeguard was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.