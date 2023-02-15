DA: Convicted sex offender sentenced to 45 years for raping 14-year-old girl

Donald Williams (Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison with the first 20 years to be served in the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including child molestation, sexual battery on a child under 16 and statutory rape.

That’s according to Macon Judicial District Attorney Anita Howard, who says Donald Williams approached a 14-year-old girl outside her school in 2021 and offered her a ride home, representing himself as a pastor. Howard says he then drove her to a dead-end road and made her perform oral sex on him before raping her.

“He then drove to a balloon release to preach and offer a prayer for that family while the child remained in his vehicle,” Howard stated in a Facebook post.

After several hours, he dropped her off near her home.

Despite being a prior sex offender and still on the registry, Williams was no longer on probation at the time of the assault. The victim was able to provide law enforcement with detailed information, including Williams’ business card with his picture.

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office thanked the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for its work in investigating and assisting with the prosecution of the case.

“Individuals who hold themselves out as being in a position of trust with children and then betray that trust, must and will be held accountable for their actions toward those most vulnerable in our communities,” Howard said.

