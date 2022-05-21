Sex offender arrested in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on May 13, a registered sex offender was living and working without properly registering as a sex offender with the county.

After an investigation, deputies found that Mark Andrew Davis Jr. had been living at a local hotel and working in Monroe County since April 25, but his whereabouts were unknown.

Then on May 20, the Monroe Sheriff’s Office received another tip Davis was walking near Cabaniss Road and the I-75 on ramp in Forsyth. Investigators and deputies responded to the scene arrested him.

Violation of the Sex Offender Registry in Georgia is a felony offense.

If you have any information regarding this case, or if you would like to report any issue regarding sex offenders, contact Investigator Chris Landers at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 262-1852, or email him clanders@monroecosheriffga.us