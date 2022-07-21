Severe weather possible Thursday





It was another hot day today with a few storms that popped up by the afternoon.

We should be staying mostly dry through the rest of the evening across the area, before our next round of storms moves in tomorrow.

A cold front will be pushing in from the north, helping to provide uplift for storms on Thursday.

Not only that, we will have plentiful moisture and heat as well…maybe.

The storms tomorrow afternoon will be contingent on a potential morning round of storms.

If we see storms move through between 6am-10am, it is likely that severe storm potential will be low.

If we see sunshine and partly cloudy skies to start the day, expect some severe storms by afternoon.



The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded some areas of Middle Georgia to a level 2 threat for tomorrow.

Main threats from storms Thursday afternoon will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Frequent lightning and some hail will also be possible.

Once again this is all contingent on the possibility of morning storms, so regardless we should stay weather aware.



By Friday the cold front will stall over our area, keeping us mostly cloudy, but still stuck in the high humidity.

Showers and storms will continue through the day Friday before tapering off on Friday night.



The weekend will keep around a chance of showers and storms each afternoon, but the big change will be the heat.

By Sunday highs will soar to around 96° with heat indices in the 100s.

Next week keeps the heat going, but also keeps the chance of showers and storms through at least Wednesday.