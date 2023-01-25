Severe storms possible Wednesday morning



Well, we are in our 4th week of January and dealing with yet another potential severe weather day in Middle Georgia.

Overnight a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds.

Early Wednesday, a warm front will start to push north, bringing some instability to parts of Middle Georgia.

This combined with the strong mid-level jet stream will create an environment suitable for some severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle Georgia in a level 2 (of 5) zone for tomorrow.

Main threats with these storms will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get your severe weather warnings Wednesday morning.



In regards to the timeline, the line will start impacting Middle Georgia as early as 5:30am with heavy rain and gusty winds.

The line should progress relatively quickly across the area with impacts in Macon, likely around 7-8am.

The line will then move through the southern portion of the area by the late morning hours.



By early afternoon, all rain should be moving out, but it will still be pretty windy through the rest of the evening.

Clearing will be slow, but overnight and into Thursday we should return to clear skies.



As mentioned above, a strong mid-level jet stream will be impacting our area starting overnight.

This means that winds, even outside of thunderstorms could be pretty gusty.

With that in mind, a Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 12am and continuing through Wednesday.

Expect winds to gust up to 45 mph ahead of and behind the front.



The forecast gets pretty quiet for the rest of the week as we see clear skies and chilly conditions from Thursday through Saturday.

Lows will once again drop below freezing, but this cool down will be short lived.



By Saturday we will start our next warm up, ahead of more rain on Sunday.

Next week temperatures stay warmer than normal with even more rain on the way.