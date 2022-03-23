Severe storms possible Wednesday



After a beautiful sunny day here in Middle Georgia, our attention shifts to ongoing severe storms to our west.

Overnight a line of storms will push across Alabama and into Middle Georgia by Wednesday.

The good news for our area is that storms will be moving in during the morning hours, when the atmosphere will be pretty stable.

The bad news, is that during the late morning hours we will start to destabilize, meaning there will be more fuel for storms.



Severe storms will be possible from the morning hours until the early evening as the main line moves out.

Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado, and hail possible as well.

Some areas could see heavy rain and localized flooding.

This is yet another reminder that you need to have a way to get severe weather warnings.



Main timing for impacts east of I-75 will be 7am-10am, with a few lingering storms through around noon.

I know this is a busy time for travel and morning commutes, so make sure you are weather aware and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.



The late morning/early afternoon, we could see even more destabilization, meaning more storms.

This could also mean stronger storms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and tornadoes.

The line of storms will be out of the area by the evening, and calmer weather will be settling in to the area.



We could end up seeing some pretty impressive rainfall totals with this system, although it won’t be prolonged.

Some places in Middle Georgia could see up to 2″ of rain possible, another reason to drive carefully.

A few showers will be possible along the stalled front Thursday, but this should be pretty limited.

Clear skies and cooler conditions are moving in for the weekend.

Highs will be warming only into the 60s and lows will be dropping into the 40s and even upper 30s by Sunday morning.

Another warm up is on the way for next week, as well as another chance for strong storms late next week.