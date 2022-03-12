Severe storms possible tonight, cold and windy Saturday



We have been stuck in the clouds today, but storms are on the way tonight across Georgia.

A cold front will be moving through Middle Georgia during the early morning hours Saturday bringing a big change to our weather.

Initially we could see a few pop up supercells ahead of the main line of storms, these could become severe.

Timing for the line will be sometime after 1 am from west to east, through around 7 am.

This system will be potent with heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for a few tornadoes.

Make sure you are taking shelter and have multiple ways to get severe weather warnings.



The best chance for severe storms will be further to the south, as indicated by the red shading above.

This doesn’t mean that we can’t see those threats elsewhere in Middle Georgia.

Main threats will be 60-70 mph wind gusts and tornadoes.



Behind the line we will see a big change to our weather, starting with very windy conditions across Georgia.

A Wind Advisory has been issued through the day Saturday as sustained winds will be from 20-30 mph and wind gusts could reach 40 mph.

The combination of saturated soils and gusty winds could result in downed trees and power outages.

It wouldn’t be the worst idea to go ahead and charge your phone or other electronics tonight.



Not only will it be windy tomorrow, but we will also se a BIG drop in our temperatures through the day.

Highs will struggle to get into the middle 40s with “feels like” temperatures staying even colder.



This winter weather won’t stick around long though, as we warm into the 60s by the start of next week.

Rain returns to the area by Tuesday with highs warming to the 70s.