Severe storms possible Thursday





We had some wonderful spring weather in January today, but changes are on the way tomorrow, in the way of strong storms.

A strong cold front is on the way and will be traversing the southeast through the day Thursday.

As we continue to see moisture transport (increased humidity) and a low level jet (strong winds at about 5000 ft.) our chances for strong storms will also increase.

Main impacts with any storms that pop up will be damaging wind gusts (60 mph), isolated tornadoes, and frequent lightning.



We will see a few showers possible during the late morning hours, but where we have to start paying attention will be the afternoon.

After around 1pm few storms will start popping up ahead of the main line of storms, we call these discrete cells.

These storms could quickly intensify and will bring a threat for heavy rain, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.



The main line of storms will push through right around evening rush hour in areas of Forsyth, Macon, and Warner Robins.

Main time frame will start around 4pm.

This should be a pretty quickly moving system, so be sure to move to shelter pretty quickly as it starts to push into your area.



Storms should stay pretty strong as they push south and east during the evening hours, so stay weather aware.

The good news, is that these storms will be out of Middle Georgia relatively early, with most of us seeing an all clear before midnight.

Rain totals around the area will hover around 1″ through this event.



Friday will bring a big forecast change to the area with a cold, dry air mass moving in from the north.

This will drop our temps rapidly to the low 50s during the day Friday and windy conditions.

Wind chills will hang out in the 30s for most of the day.



Cold air hangs around for the weekend, but we should rebound quickly next week.

Showers return to the forecast as early as Monday evening.