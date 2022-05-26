Severe storms possible Thursday



We have been dealing with showers and storms each day this week in Middle Georgia, but Thursday will bring a more organized system into the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area outlined in a level 1 threat zone for severe storms tomorrow, through Friday morning.

You will need to stay weather aware, and have ways to get your weather warnings tomorrow as storms pop up.



The first round of storms will be pushing in during the afternoon hours Thursday.

This will likely be in the form of a line with a few cells out ahead as well.

Expect heavy rain and gusty winds with any storms that pop up.



We should get a bit of a break after the first line moves through, which will keep us mostly dry for the evening.

Round 2 will push through after midnight, and bring another round of strong storms.

This should be out of our area by around 7 am, bringing an end to any kind of severe threat.

We will still see the chance for a few pop up showers through the afternoon



As far as the main impacts for the area, gusty winds and heavy rain will be likely in any storms tomorrow.

We can’t rule out the possibility of a brief, spin up tornado, but those don’t look likely.



It should be noted that with saturated soils and additional rainfall, we could see some isolated flooding.

Across Middle Georgia, we could see up to 2″ of additional rainfall through Friday afternoon.



The forecast gets much calmer through the weekend with the return of dry air and dry weather.

Highs for Sunday will be warming into the low 90s, with more 90s on the way for next week.

A few showers will be possible Memorial Day, but coverage should be limited.