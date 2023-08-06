Severe storms possible Sunday and Monday in Middle Georgia



It is already a hot and humid day in Middle Georgia, and as such a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for heat index values over 105.

Later this afternoon we will start to see storms fire up over the area. Some of these are expected to be severe with the main hazards being damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Middle Georgia in a Level 2 (of 5) risk for severe storms.

Timing for these storms will likely be 3-8 pm.

A few showers could linger overnight.



Monday: We will be seeing another round of strong storms with parts of North Georgia in a level 3 (of 5) outlook for severe storms.

Most of our area is in level 2, but we are still going to see damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning will be possible in any storms tomorrow.

Timing for storms will once again be in the afternoon hours (mainly after 1 pm).

Bottom line: Severe storms are possible today and tomorrow. Make sure you are staying weather aware and have a way to get your severe storm warnings.