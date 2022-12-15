Severe storms possible overnight



A line of strong storms is currently moving through Alabama, bringing heavy rain and a few tornado warnings.

These severe storms are currently south of the warm front, where there is plentiful moisture and instability.

Middle Georgia is currently north of the front, and quite stable, thanks in part to the wedge front and light rain.

As we head into the overnight hours, the warm front will start to lift north, bringing a small window for some storms to become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area in a level 1 (low) zone for severe storms.



Storms will start to approach the area after 11pm, with most of us seeing the impacts after midnight.

Heavy rain and potential flash flooding will be one of the main impacts from storms overnight.



It will take a while for the actual cold front to move through the area, so expect continued pockets of heavy rain and some embedded gusty winds.

The main severe threat will likely be focused in our southern counties, but anywhere that we have discrete cells will have to be watched closely.

The last of the storms will linger into the dawn hours Thursday, with a continued chance for a few strong storms in our southeast corner.

Once the last of the showers moves out around 10am, skies will begin to clear and highs should stay in the low 60s.

Winds will be gusting up to 20mph behind the cold front.



Rainfall totals could be impressive, with most areas seeing over 1/2″ in just a matter of a few hours.

Some spots could pick up, up to 3″, especially in areas that see training storms.

If you happen to be out and see ponding on the roadways, turn around and don’t drown (please).



Once again, although the threats will be relatively low with the storms overnight, we will still need to stay alert to any potential warnings.

Heavy rain is likely, with a few areas seeing the possibility of flash flooding.

Gusty winds and and isolated tornado are also possible in any storms that form, especially ahead of the main line.



Our weather pattern will be calming down a bit as we head into the weekend.

A big cool down pushes in overnight Thursday, bringing a return to freezing and near freezing low temps.

Although there is a chance of a few showers Saturday, most of the weekend should be dry with highs in the mid and low 50s.