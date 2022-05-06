Severe storms possible Friday



After another hot but beautiful day in Middle Georgia we will finally be seeing an end to the heat.

Unfortunately that comes with a chance for severe storms in the area for Friday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has part of the area in a level 3 (enhanced) severe threat for tomorrow.

This does include a 30% chance for damaging wind gusts, as well as a 10% chance of a tornado.

Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to get your severe weather warnings and also know where your safe place is.



A cold front will be approaching the area, but ahead of the front we will be seeing a line of potentially strong storms moving through during the afternoon.

I will note that if this line moves in during the morning hours, our severe threat will be much less.

This is because the current timing of the storms would push them in at a time of maximum instability and wind shear.

The forecast models have started to agree pretty well that any time after noon will be our start time.

Current forecast thinking would bring the line into the Macon area by around 2pm (this is obviously subject to change).



Once the line of storms moves into the area it will be moving quickly and should be out of Middle Georgia by around 6pm or so.

Once the line moves through the area, severe storms will be unlikely but a few lingering showers will still be possible.



Main threat for our area tomorrow will be damaging winds, but the potential for tornadoes and large hail will be there as well.

Although we will see heavy rain in some storms, flooding is not likely with the speed of the storms.



The forecast isn’t all bad news though.

Sunshine returns to the area for most of Saturday with highs staying much cooler than they have been this week.

Mother’s Day will be a great day to get out and celebrate Mom!

Dry weather will continue into the start of next week, with our next rain chances coming Wednesday afternoon.