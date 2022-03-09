Severe storms possible early Wednesday; heavy rain to move in ahead of Thursday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front is bringing a severe threat to most of Middle Georgia this morning, and a new system will bring widespread heavy rain to much of the region during the early morning hours Thursday.

Today

It was a cloudy and humid beginning in the Peach State, and by 8:00 am a tornado warned storm had moved into the area. That storm had spawned a tornado early this morning in Clayton, Alabama and into Stewart County Georgia. However, no tornado damage reports have come in east of Stewart County in Georgia. The other good news is that the individual storms quickly merged into a line after the earlier morning hours, reducing the tornado threat as we push into the afternoon.

This afternoon temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s as cloud cover hangs overhead. The wind will shift from the south-southwest to the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph once the cold front passes. Rain is not expected during the late afternoon or evening hours today.

As we head into tonight, the thick cloud cover will remain overhead. Rain chances will begin to increase after midnight, especially as we approach the hours leading up to the sunrise Thursday morning. Widespread heavy rain (likely without thunder and lightning) will pass through most if not all of Middle Georgia as the morning rolls on, so an umbrella or raincoat out the door will be essential. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for most of the region as the wind blows in from the north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

As mentioned above, Thursday will begin with widespread heavy rain. It will likely hang around into the late morning hours before finally clearing out, adding up to 1.5″ of rain to some spots in Middle Georgia. Once the rain clears, the cloud cover will also begin to clear to reveal a bit of sunshine. That process will likely take a few hours. Once the clouds clear, the sun will stick with us the rest of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 60s around Middle Georgia as the wind comes in from the northeast at about 5-10 mph.

Overnight cloud cover will begin to return leading into Friday morning. The wind will shift further eastward, now coming in at about 5 mph from the east-northeast. There is a slight chance for a shower leading into Friday morning, but most locations will stay dry. Low temperatures will cool a bit more, this time into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday and Beyond

One final cold front is going to move through late Friday. Early on in the day a few isolated showers may pop up, but later in the afternoon and evening there will likely be a severe weather threat as the Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Level 2 “Slight” risk for Friday. That cold front will drop overnight lows back into the 30s after highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoon.

Saturday will see the cloud cover slowly clear as northwest winds blast through Middle Georgia at 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 40 mph. No rain is expected on Saturday and clear skies should return by lunchtime. Cooler conditions are likely in response to the cold front, however; highs will be in the low to mid 50s around the region.

Sunday will be the first day of Daylight Savings Time and will see nothing but sunshine as highs top off in the upper 50s. The pleasant conditions should carry into at least next Monday before rain chances return on Tuesday.

