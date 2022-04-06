Severe storms possible again Wednesday



It has been a busy day of severe weather in Middle Georgia and we are, potentially, in for another tomorrow.

A very warm air mass over the area will quickly become unstable by the afternoon, resulting in storm development.

All types of severe weather will be possible across the area, but to put some fears to rest, tornadoes will be a bit of a lower threat than today.

Regardless, have a way to get your severe weather warnings tomorrow, and take Severe Thunderstorm Warnings seriously.



Storms will be possible during the late morning hours with the main timing of storms during the mid afternoon and early evening.

The instability in our area will be very high for this time of year, so rather than a line of storms like today, expect tall, summer-like storms.

This means you should expect damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.

Tornadoes will be possible as well, but this should mostly be a wind driven event.



By Thursday morning the actual front will be moving through, likely to little fanfare.

A few storms will be possible Thursday morning before much cooler air and drier weather returns.

This is going to be another day to stay weather aware, especially during the afternoon.

I would recommend with the hail threat, that you go ahead and move your vehicles into a garage or under a carport.



I know we mentioned heavy rain above, but for context on just how much rain we are expecting, a Flood Watch has been issued through Thursday morning.

We are expecting an additional 1-3″ of rain in the area, and on top of our rain today, this could lead to some flash flooding.

As always, “Turn around, don’t drown”.



There is not much going on for the rest of the week/weekend other than a big cool down.

Lows will be dropping into the 30s by early Saturday morning.

We should see a quick rebound for our temperatures back to the 70s and 80s by next week.