Several UGA football stars signing autographs in Macon Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several University of Georgia football players will sign autographs during an event Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.
That’s according to a post shared on the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. It’s $60 per signature.
Players scheduled to attend:
- Kearis Jackson
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- Kelee Ringo
- Arian Smith
- Jackson Meeks
- Ameer Speed
- Darnell Washington
- Latavious Brini
- Tykee Smith
- Buck Belue
Belue will also be selling his book for $24.95 a copy, according to the post.
