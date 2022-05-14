Several UGA football stars signing autographs in Macon Saturday

Several University of Georgia football players will sign autographs during an event Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several University of Georgia football players will sign autographs during an event Saturday at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

That’s according to a post shared on the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Facebook page.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. It’s $60 per signature.

Players scheduled to attend:

Kearis Jackson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Kelee Ringo

Arian Smith

Jackson Meeks

Ameer Speed

Darnell Washington

Latavious Brini

Tykee Smith

Buck Belue Belue will also be selling his book for $24.95 a copy, according to the post.

See the post in its entirety below:

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.