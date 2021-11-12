Several Georgia Bulldogs in the running for season awards.

Several Georgia Bulldogs are in the running for college football season awards.

Georgia junior linebacker Nakobe Dean has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the 2021 Butkus Award given to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Dean also has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy, which is known as “college football’s premier award for community service.”

Dean joins senior nose guard Jordan Davis as two of 18 semifinalists for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award given to the most outstanding defensive player of the year.

Davis has also been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year award, which is awarded to college football’s most outstanding player. The winner of this award often wins the Heisman Trophy.

True freshman Brock Bowers has been named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award given to the nation’s most outstanding tight end.

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy presented to the country’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Bennett also has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award presented to the nation’s best quarterback.

UGA is currently sitting at the No.1 spot on the College Football Playoff Rankings and takes on Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville in its final SEC regular-season matchup.