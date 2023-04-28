SENTENCED: Georgia grandmother high on drugs when dog attacks, kills 7-month-old great-granddaughter

AUGUSTA, Georgia- (CNN/WRDW)- A Georgia woman has been sentenced to at least six years in prison in connection with a dog attack that killed her seven-month-old great-granddaughter. Migdelia Guadalupe, who had moved from New York to Georgia to babysit little Serenity Garnett while her parents were in school, was found to be high on drugs when law enforcement responded to the home after the fatal attack in March 2022.

According to a spokesperson for Serenity’s mother, Cedie Rivera, Guadalupe had been trusted with “my most precious thing in my life,” but had instead “chose drugs.” When the attack occurred, Guadalupe did not call 911, and Serenity died as a result.

Guadalupe’s history of drug use and possession in New York was mentioned in statements made at the sentencing, although she did not have a track record in Georgia. The tragedy has further strained an already broken relationship between the family members involved.

“She has tormented my family for decades,” said Dynasti Rivera, Serenity’s aunt. “And she ruined my mom, and she ruined my little sister.”

The pain of losing Serenity in such a horrific way has been unbearable for the family. Rosalie Rivera, Serenity’s grandmother, expressed her grief at the sentencing, saying, “it has been difficult to come to terms with the fact that she is no longer with us.”

In addition to the six-year prison sentence, Guadalupe was ordered to serve the balance of her 10-year sentence on probation.