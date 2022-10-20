Senator Raphael Warnock visits Sparta to celebrate the start of early voting

"You can't serve the people if you don't know the people."

SPARTA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Senator Raphael Warnock visited Sparta Wednesday morning to celebrate the start of early voting and encourage residents to vote.

“I believe he’s a voice piece for Georgia to represent Georgia,” says supporter Wayne Griffin. “Not just people of color, but Georgia as a people need representation to do what’s right for people who are less fortunate and need help and assistance.”

Senator Warnock spoke about infrastructure for Georgia roads and cutting the child poverty rate, and says he wants to represent all rural parts of the state and give those areas the resources they need.

“You can’t serve the people if you don’t know the people,” he said. “You got to spend time with the people and for me this is one of the most exciting parts of the job is being with the people you serve.”

He also spoke about plans to bring stem based learn rural areas of Georgia, to give students more opportunities for higher education.

“People in small town Georgia should know you don’t have to go to silicon valley to participate in stem and participate in the future. I’m focused on bring those jobs and that opportunity right here,” said Senator Warnock.

Many supporters in Sparta are encouraging those who haven’t voted, to go do so.

“Go out and vote so we can make changes and get thing better for the state of Georgia if we go out and vote,” said Warnock supporter Brenda Baker.

Warnock is running for re-election. He’s up against Republican candidate Hershel Walker.