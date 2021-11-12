Senator Raphael Warnock visits local children’s hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Senator Raphael Warnock spent time in Middle Georgia on Veteran’s Day. He started the day at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital in Macon.

Senator Warnock held a press conference following a tour of the children’s hospital that involved a listening session with patients and healthcare providers.

“What I saw in this building today is just inspiring,” said Senator Warnock. “The amazing work being done by our healthcare professionals on the frontlines particularly in the middle of a pandemic.”

He says the experience highlights the importance of closing the coverage gap on the Affordable Care Act.

“Children are well cared for here in our state,” Senator Warnock explained. “But they come from families and a lot of those families do not have access to affordable, comprehensive healthcare.”

Senator Warnock believes healthcare is a human right. He says if the Build Back Better bill passes, and healthcare coverage expands in Georgia, more than 600,000 Georgians would get access to affordable healthcare.

He says it will also create 12,000 jobs, and $1.3 billion in new economic activity in rural areas.

“Hospitals located in a community, access to comprehensive healthcare, first of all it keeps the workforce healthy and it’s part of a whole ecosystem that creates a whole range of jobs,” said Senator Warnock.

Senator Warnock says he thinks the Build Back Better bill is close to passing soon.