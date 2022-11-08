Senator Raphael Warnock makes stop in Macon ahead of Election Day

Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in Macon on Monday to talk about his goals if re-elected.

Senator Raphael Warnock makes a stop in Macon Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in Macon on Monday to talk about his goals if re-elected.

He met with supporters at Bearfoot Tavern.

Vietnam veteran Douglass Jones says he supports Warnock because of his contributions to health and infrastructure.

“Warnock works for all Georgians,” he said. “He’s working across the aisle. He’s not working for this party or that party. He will work for everyone.”

41NBC spoke with Warnock about issues including high inflation and gas prices.

“Corporations are engaged in price gouging,” he said. “I have put forward legislation to hold them accountable. I’ll continue to do that, but we could suspend the federal gas tax.”

Senator Warnock says his focus, if re-elected, is to help with economic revitalization in middle Georgia by helping with railways, farming and jobs.

“I’m looking to see regional tech hubs in this part of the state, and I’m going to stay focused on that,” he said.

As for his plans for healthcare, his goal is to expand Medicaid to help people of all ages.

It’s one of the reasons Gloria King is supporting Warnock.

“Us older people, we need somebody going in there and fighting for us, because we really don’t have anybody helping us, and that was one of his topics I liked,” she said.

State and local representatives were present during Warnock’s stop, showing support for his plans if re-elected.

State Representative Miriam Paris talked about the importance of getting out to vote.

“Those people that sit on the sidelines are going to determine this race,” she said.