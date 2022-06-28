Senator Ossoff announces push to support poultry scientists of UGA, FVSU

Photo courtesy of MGN.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has announced a push to get more resources for UGA and Fort Valley State University.

The support comes in order to empower the schools to train the next generation of poultry scientists, as a way to improve Georgia’s multibillion dollar poultry industry.

Senator Ossoff says he’s looking to secure:

$7.294 million to help UGA and FVSU enhance the state’s poultry science industry and workforce.

$13.15 million to fund repairs and maintenance at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center, Richard Russell Center Infrastructure Improvements

$2.184 million to fund repairs and maintenance at the U.S. National Poultry Research Center, Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory Infrastructure Improvements

$3.12 million to purchase new equipment and diagnostic technologies at UGA’s Research Foundation’s Strengthening Georgia’s Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratories in Athens and Tifton

That’s according to a release from Ossoff’s office.

The release also says that he sat down with UGA’s leaders in agricultural research to talk about how they can collaborate to strengthen the sector and its workforce. He also met with leaders of UGA’s institute for Integrative Precision Agriculture and Regenerative Bioscience Center to learn more about how he can help and improve the state’s poultry science research and education.