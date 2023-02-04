Senator Jon Ossoff visits Byron to announce drinking water upgrades

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senator Jon Ossoff visited the City of Byron Friday to announce drinking water upgrades that will benefit the community.

During his visit, Senator Ossoff met with Mayor Michael Chidester and local leaders to discuss the water infrastructure upgrades.

Senator Ossoff said the bill for the upgrades had secured bipartisan support in Congress and will help reduce drinking water reductions in the City of Byron. The project will replace water line, hydrant and associated valves on Walker Road.

He emphasized the importance of access to clean drinking water.

“When the water goes out, just like when the power goes out, it can be scary for a family to suddenly not have access to clean drinking water,” he said. “This is a basic quality of life issue, a human health issue.”

Senator Ossoff expressed his eagerness to work with more small counties in Middle Georgia.