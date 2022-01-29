Senator Jon Ossoff says $200 million coming to Georgia for bridge repairs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Senator Jon Ossoff was in Macon Friday to announce that $200 million from the bipartisan infrastructure bill is coming to Georgia to upgrade bridges in need of repairs.

“There are nearly 400 bridges across the state that Georgia’s Department of Transportation rates as in need of repairs upgrades or replacement,” he said. “Thanks to this bipartisan infrastructure law that we passed in Congress, those resources are coming to the state.”

State Representative Miriam Paris says the infrastructure bill is ultimately about public safety. She shared her thoughts on Senator Ossoff’s announcement.

“We know that our infrastructure is old and failing,” she said. “This couldn’t come at a better or sweeter time for us. I’m very thankful for the hard work that he’s doing and that all of Congress is doing to make us safer.”

Senator Ossoff says the infrastructure bill will cover more than just bridges. It will also help fix roads, railways, public transit and airports.

He says investing in America’s infrastructure has been a long time coming.

“We have now gotten it done,” he said. “That’s going to mean a real investment in this community here in Macon, across Middle Georgia and across the state.”

Representative Paris, who serves on the Transportation Appropriations Committee for the Georgia House of Representatives says she hopes to see the funding during the current legislative session.

“We’re certainly hoping some of it will trickle down to us and that we’ll be able to do more with less,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about in government: making sure that you make every dollar count.”