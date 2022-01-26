Sen. Warnock reports $9.8M raised to Herschel Walker’s $5.4M

PHOTO: Raphael Warnock (D), running in the 2020 U.S. Senate special election in Georgia, Photo Date: 9/12/20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia reports raising a hefty $9.8 million in the last quarter of 2021, nearly twice the fundraising haul touted by Herschel Walker, the leading Republican contender for the seat.

“As Reverend Warnock continues to fight for hardworking Georgia families, the enthusiasm behind Reverend Warnock’s campaign continues to grow,” said campaign manager Quentin Fulks. “After driving another record-breaking fundraising haul, our strong network of grassroots support is fired up to send Reverend Warnock back to the Senate to fight for Georgia.”

Walker’s campaign released a statement Wednesday saying the former football star had raised $5.4 million in the three-month period ending Dec. 31.

Walker is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Raphael Warnock, who must defend his seat in November after being elected Georgia’s first Black senator in a runoff a year ago.

Walker is a political newcomer, but he’s well-known for his football career with the University of Georgia and in the NFL.

He’s also running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

By RUSS BYNUM