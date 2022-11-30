Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Fort Valley State University

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senator Raphael Warnock is traveling across Middle Georgia to encourage people to go vote.

The Democratic Senator made a stop at Fort Valley State University Tuesday to talk to students about the importance of voting as part of his “One More Time” runoff tour.

He told students he is focused on student loan forgiveness and that students’ voices are powerful.

‘We need movement on a whole range of things,” he said. “And there’s something about the idealism of young people, who haven’t been hardened yet by the cynicism that too often grips American politics that we need.”

Warnock urged students to take part in early voting before the Friday deadline.

Warnock faces Republican challenger Herschel Walker in the December 6 election.