Secretary of State candidate Jody Hice makes campaign stop in Macon

Congressman Jody Hice visited Macon Wednesday night to talk to voters about why he's running against Brad Raffensperger for Georgia Secretary of State.

Hice says he’s running because he’s concerned about election integrity under Raffensperger’s leadership. He also wants to get rid of ballot drop boxes and eliminate outside money from influencing elections in the state.

“It’s just a burning issue on my heart that we have got to restore election integrity and confidence in this state,” he said. “And that is going to require new leadership.”

Hice’s visit is part of a week-long jet tour across the state. The primary election is May 24.