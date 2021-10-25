Second Weekend Fort Valley Shooting Incident Injures Two

Two men were shot in Fort Valley’s second shooting incident over the weekend. According to a press release, Saturday morning around 10:30 am Officers from the Fort Valley Police Department responded to an aggravated assault call from 429 Campus dr. When they arrived they found 2 victims, 22 year old Alpha Dem who had been shot in the upper torso and 22 year old Fenado Burch who had been shot in the lower torso. Officers immediately begin to render aid and canvas the area for suspects.

Officers arrested 44 year old Kenan Belton of Fort Valley. Belton will be charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault

Chief Lawrence Spurgeon stated,” This investigation is ongoing at this time.”