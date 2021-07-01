Second murder suspect wanted in connection to shooting death at Majestic Gardens Apartments

Investigators are trying to track down 17-year-old Travis Demonte Gilbert Jr.

Travis Gilbert

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a second murder suspect in connection to a June homicide at the Majestic Gardens Apartments in Macon.

Investigators are trying to track down 17-year-old Travis Demonte Gilbert Jr. He is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Marquavious Deshaun Wright.

On June 16th, deputies responded to the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road just before 5:00pm. Deputies found 18-year-old Marquavious Wright and a 17-year-old Deonte Hunt with gunshot injuries. Hunt was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance, but Wright died at the scene.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did arrest 14-years-old Shamar Smith, of Macon, in connection to the case. Deputies arrested Smith on June 21st at the Bowden Homes Complex. He faces the adult charge of Felony Murder.

There is an active warrant for Gilbert’s arrest for the charge of Felony Murder. If anyone has any information, or knows the whereabouts of Travis Demonte Gilbert Jr., please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.