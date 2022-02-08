Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff ushered out of school due to reported security threat

Haley Janes,
The Second Gentleman of the United States (SGOTUS), Douglas Emhoff, was attending a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. Tuesday, February 8th,  when a security threat arose and Emhoff was ushered out of the room.

According to the Office of the Second Gentleman, Emhoff was whisked out of the room around 2:18 p.m. after a secret service agent said something along the lines of “we have to go.” to Emhoff. Dunbar’s principal followed them a few minutes later.

Around 2:34 p.m., a school announcement came on over the intercom to tell teachers to evacuate the school as well.

 

