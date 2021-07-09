Second company helping collect yard, bulk waste in Macon

Crews with Southern Disaster Recovery (SDR) are working alongside Ceres Environmental Operations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second company is now helping Macon-Bibb County catch up on collecting yard and bulk waste. Starting Thursday, crews with Southern Disaster Recovery (SDR) began working alongside Ceres Environmental Operations to collect yard and bulk waste on the curb in front of homes.

According to Macon-Bibb, both contracts are set to last up to eight weeks to help collections catch up and get back on schedule.

“What we needed was more people and more resources, so we found a way to make that happen,” said Mayor Lester Miller. “We can’t have collections remain this far behind, and by bringing these companies on board, our Solid Waste crews can focus on missed recycling and other issues that arise.”

Mayor Miller says the collection schedule already used by Solid Waste will remain. People should place yard waste on the curb by Sunday night of their scheduled week. To find out which week you can expect collection, click here and enter in your address.

Additionally, Macon-Bibb has already announced the hiring of Ryland Environmental to provide trash, recycling, and yard waste collection for about 20% of the county by July 26. This will allow the current company, Waste Management, to reallocate its staff and equipment to the rest of the county.

The county says it will offset the cost of Ryland Environmental from the amount currently paid to Waste Management. The cost of the yard waste collection companies will come from the Solid Waste Department’s budget.

To report a missed trash or recycling pickup, call Waste Management at 405-5000. You can also report them – and miss yard waste pick up – through SeeClickFix or the mobile app.