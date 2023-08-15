Scorching afternoon ahead of evening cold front Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat indexes will reach into the triple digits again before a cold front brings storms later this evening.

Today

Sunshine will abound for most of Middle Georgia through much of the afternoon as the region awaits a much-anticipated cold front to drop the humidity. Until it arrives expect hot and sticky conditions through the afternoon as heat indexes largely fall between the 105-110 degree mark with actual highs in the mid to upper 90s. At least there is a bit of a breeze out of the west-southwest as gusts reach upwards of 20-25 mph. Cloud cover will not ramp up much until the late afternoon hours. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entirety of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT tonight.

Storms will begin to fire up around 3 PM with the most intense storm activity likely between 4 and 8 PM. A Level 1 “Marginal” risk includes the entirety of Middle Georgia. The main threat will be some downburst of strong winds that will typically be about 40-60 mph. Widespread severe storms are not expected as this cold front rolls through. Not all of Middle Georgia is guaranteed to see rain today either, however most of the region should. The winds will shift towards the west-northwest once the front passes.

Overnight a couple of storms will remain possible, especially over the southern half of the region as the front loses steam. Winds will shift to the northwest allowing cooler and drier air to fill in. Temperatures out the door Wednesday morning will largely be in the upper 60s and lower 70s under limited cloud cover.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Dry and sunny conditions will begin to take over for most of Middle Georgia by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s with heat indexes only a couple of degrees warmer. The southeasternmost counties could still see a storm or two as the remains of the cold front clear the area. By Thursday rain will be difficult to come by with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity will slowly return into and over the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).