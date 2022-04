School bus involved in Macon traffic accident Friday morning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A traffic accident left several children and adults disgruntled on Friday in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place Friday morning in Macon, involving a school bus and another vehicle. The BCSO says that several children and adults were treated for minor injuries after the wreck.

BCSO also reports that there were no arrests or citations during the incident.