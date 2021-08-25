SCHD, Laurens County Commissioners host vaccine events

The vaccine event is every Wednesday through September.

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — In an effort to get more people vaccinated, the South Central Health District partnered with Laurens County Commissioners this week to host a vaccination event.

“We just really feel like this was an ideal location to offer walk up Covid vaccines,” South Central Health District public information officer Melissa Brantley said. “It’s an area that has a lot of foot traffic, people come into the tag office to the tax office, and the commissioners graciously agreed to partner with us.”

The health department has set up a table in the breezeway between the Laurens County Commissioners Office and the Tax Office. More than 100 people got their vaccine on Wednesday.

All three vaccines are offered and no appointment is necessary. According to Brantley, many people are hesitant to get the vaccine, but, “Once they see it and it’s here, and it’s available, if they had not taken it before, they think well, ‘I have no excuse it’s here why don’t I take it.'”

Brantley says eliminating the appointment to get the vaccine is helping.

Sammy Daniel Jr., who works for the city of Dublin, says he was hesitant at first but ultimately decided to get the vaccine because of his parents.

“My mom and dad, they are really old and I think it would be nice for them to get it, so I decided, I told them if they get it I’ll get it.”

The health department has been offering the vaccine at that location for a month now and says it has been a success. Vaccines will continue to be offered each Wednesday through September.

Vaccines Available: