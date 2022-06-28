Scattered storms to stick around Middle Georgia this evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today is the first day of summer and highs are likely to eclipse 100 degrees in many Middle Georgia locations.

This Evening

Isolated storms began to fire up during the lunch time hours earlier this afternoon. Storms will become more numerous as we head into the evening, likely scattering around half of the region. Storms will likely bring some small hail, a few relatively strong wind gusts, and plenty of cloud-to-ground lightning. Storm activity will become more isolated once the sun sets tonight, however a couple of isolated showers are likely to persist past midnight. Once those clear out we will be left with overcast skies as we roll into our Wednesday morning. Low temperatures around the region will be in the lower 70s and our wind tonight will be easterly at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be a cloudy start to our Hump Day around Middle Georgia. A few spots may wake up to patchy fog as a result of excess moisture from overnight rainfall. There will likely be a few patchy spots of sunlight heading into the afternoon, however mostly cloudy skies will dominate. Highs will be in the upper 80s around the region with one or two spots potentially clipping 90. Heat indices, however, will still be in the low to mid 90s around the region. Dew points are expected to remain over 70 degrees tomorrow, indicating a very moist atmosphere over Middle Georgia. More storms will fire up tomorrow during the afternoon hours; likely more than we will see today. These are not expected to persist into the night as much as today, however. Storms will be evenly distributed around the region during the peak hours of the day. No severe weather is expected, however some small hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning will be hazardous to anyone outdoors.

The majority (if not all) storm activity will taper off before midnight. Any rain after midnight will likely come in the form of light showers. Cloud cover will not break overnight as the humid conditions persist. Some patchy fog may develop in areas that see overnight rain as Thursday morning draws on. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s around the region once again.

Thursday and Beyond

The gloomy pattern will continue through at least the rest of the work week. Fortunately that will keep our high temperatures below the 90 degree mark and limit our sun exposure while also helping out with the worsening drought conditions. As of now rain chances for both Thursday and Friday sit at 40%. This number will likely increase as we get closer.

We will likely see sunshine return to a degree over the weekend, particularly on Saturday. Still, scattered storms are likely during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to return for both Sunday and the Fourth of July on Monday.

