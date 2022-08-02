Scattered storms stick around this week





It was a stormy day for some of Middle Georgia on this Monday, with highs warming to the mid and upper 90s.

Rain should be ending over the next few hours (it is around 9pm) and partly cloudy skies hang around through morning.

We can’t rule out some patchy fog across the area Tuesday morning.

Through the rest of the day Tuesday we will be warming quickly to the 90s with another chance of afternoon storms.

Coverage of storms should be pretty scattered and severe weather is not expected.



Wednesday should pretty much be a repeat of Tuesday, with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

Some areas could see heavy rain, as well as the potential for frequent lightning.

Temperatures before the rain will likely make it to the mid 90s with heat index near 100.



We will be keeping with the summertime pattern through the next 7 days.

Highs will warm into the mid 90s and upper 90s, while humidity stays high.

Any storms over the week could produce heavy rain, but flooding is not anticipated.