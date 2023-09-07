Scattered storms, some strong, return Thursday afternoon



A front that is currently moving through Mississippi will push into Georgia tomorrow.

We will start the day with sunshine, but clouds increase by the afternoon.

Highs will once again warm into the 90s.

Storms will start to pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.



A few storms could be strong to severe on Thursday.

The main hazard with any storms on Thursday will be damaging wind gusts, but some small hail is also possible.

Scattered storms will be possible Friday afternoon as well, but most of us will be staying dry.

Storms on Saturday will be a little more widespread, but we are not expecting many severe storms.



With the consistent rain chances into next week, highs will be limited to the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring in another front to the area, which looks like it could bring a more significant drop in temps.

Don’t get too excited yet, but we will be watching it closely.



We are also closely watching Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic.

Lee is forecast to rapidly intensify by the weekend to a major, Category 4, hurricane.

At the moment we are not expecting any direct impacts from Lee in Middle Georgia.