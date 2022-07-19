Scattered storms return Tuesday



It was a hot day in Middle Georgia, but scattered storms Tuesday, could help to keep temps a bit cooler.

We will be waking up to partly cloudy skies across the area Tuesday and lows in the mid 70s.

I highly recommend getting your outdoor activities done in the morning, as storms will pop up during the afternoon.

We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but a few strong storms will be possible.



Wednesday will be more of the same for Middle Georgia.

Summer heat and storms will return for the afternoon, with highs warming to the mid 90s and heat index in the 100s.

We will continue to see this trend through the rest of the week, before we see changes for the weekend.



By Saturday and Sunday high pressure will move back into the area, helping to dry us out.

Highs will be warming to the mid 90s over the weekend with lows in the mid 70s.