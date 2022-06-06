Scattered storms return to the forecast

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are ramping up around Middle Georgia to open the new work week.

Today

There were a handful of clouds over Middle Georgia to begin the new work week. We will continue to see skies with more than 50% cloud cover as we go through the day today. There will, however, be a good amount of sun this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most of the region. A couple of spots may touch 90. Winds will be rather gentle from the east-southeast, staying between 5-10 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this afternoon for most of the region following an overall quiet weekend. Saturday saw a good amount of clouds with a couple of isolated showers, but Sunday was very nice for the whole region. Rain will likely begin in the form of showers today during the lunchtime hours before thunderstorms take over in the late afternoon and evening.

Rain should mostly subside by the sunset later on tonight. A couple of small showers may linger early, but rain should be completely gone by midnight. Partly cloudy skies will be left as we go towards tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Low level clouds are likely to build in ahead of tomorrow morning. Areas that see rain late may wake up to patchy fog.

Tomorrow

The 90s will make a return for the majority of Middle Georgia tomorrow as the region braces for another massive heat wave. Highs will be in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon with south-southwest winds gently coming in around 5 mph, offering absolutely no help against the heat. Luckily the skies will be filled with a mix of sun and clouds, and isolated storms are likely in the afternoon once again. As of now the number of storms for tomorrow looks to be less than for today.

Overnight we will see most of the clouds from the afternoon hours clear out, and any rain left from the afternoon should quickly subside. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with with wind coming from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

Highs will reach the mid 90s on Wednesday as the heat wave grips Middle Georgia. Winds will do us no favors coming from the southwest at 5-10 mph. There is a very good chance for widespread storm activity on Wednesday afternoon as a weak cold front grazes the region. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday will see highs in the mid to upper 90s as the temperatures reach their peak for the week. Scattered storms are likely in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s again. If peak temperatures are not reached on Thursday, they will be on Friday instead. Scattered storms are again likely in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

